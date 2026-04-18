REPORT: Kuzmenko Available For Kings, Will Travel With Team

Andrei Kuzmenko hasn't been on the Kings' bench since tearing his meniscus on Feb. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights. While the initial fear was that he would likely be out for the rest of the season, Kuzmenko remains skating on his own but not yet with the full team. He is being re-evaluated regularly, with a possible return to action by the end of April or beginning of May if the Kings can extend their season.