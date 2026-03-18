Signs of Life, But No Margin for Error

QUEENS, NY — The Los Angeles Kings were supposed to be in the midst of a standing eight-count regarding their playoff aspirations. Instead, they’ve shown signs of life.
In a second half defined by injuries, roster turnover, and a coaching change, the Kings have managed to stabilize enough to keep a potential fifth consecutive playoff berth within reach, albeit with clear warning signs still present.
Jim Hiller guided the team to a franchise-record season in points last year but was dismissed after a significant regression this season. Two issues drove that drop-off: a sharp decline in production from multiple key players and the continued erosion of the blueline’s ability to support the offense and handle transition play. Those structural shortcomings ultimately proved insurmountable.
His successor came from within, with adjustments made not only behind the bench but across the roster. Management, led by Ken Holland, oversaw a wave of movement that has reshaped the team’s identity in real time.
Personnel turnover of this magnitude, driven by coaching changes, trades, and injuries, is not often seen from a playoff contender. Phillip Danault, Warren Foegele, and Corey Perry were moved for picks. Kevin Fiala is out for the season and playoffs. Andrei Kuzmenko is out for the remainder of the regular season. Joel Armia remains sidelined for much of the stretch run.
At the same time, new additions have provided a surprising facelift.
Artemi Panarin headlines the group, but Holland’s acquisitions of Scott Laughton and Mathieu Joseph have also had immediate impact. Joseph has been limited in appearances, but Laughton and Panarin have influenced every game they’ve played.
Injuries have also forced internal elevation. Jared Wright and Taylor Ward have carved out roles in the bottom six, while Samuel Helenius has solidified himself as the team’s 4C moving forward. Alongside Ward and Jeff Malott, the Kings have formed a physically imposing fourth line built on size, tenacity, and surprisingly effective puck play.
That line sits slightly underwater in possession (49.81%) but holds advantages in shots (54–52), goals (6–4), and both scoring chances (63–51) and high-danger opportunities (31–19). The underlying numbers align with the eye test: it’s a functional, identity-driven fourth line that has allowed the rest of the lineup to settle.
That stability has reshaped the middle six.
Alex Turcotte has shifted out of a 3C/4C role and into a more natural position as a complementary winger. Alongside Laughton, he has formed a strong third-line pairing. In limited minutes, next to the speedy Wright, has posted strong possession (56%), outshot opponents (17–14), generated more chances (15–10), created more high-danger looks (10–4), and outscored opponents 1–0.
Elsewhere, Alex Laferriere has stepped into Kuzmenko’s role on the power play and is once again skating alongside Quinton Byfield — a pairing with familiarity and chemistry. The line of Trevor Moore, Byfield, and Laferriere has been analytically strong despite a negative goal differential (6–7). Their underlying profile remains impressive: 56.06% Corsi, 59.03% Fenwick, a 51–42 shot advantage, and a 57–37 edge in scoring chances.
The results may lag slightly, but the process is sound.
That line complements a top unit that is finally trending toward legitimate top-line status. Adrian Kempe, Panarin, and Anze Kopitar have combined to outscore opponents 8–5 while controlling play (54.55% Corsi, 55.62% Fenwick) and driving consistent offensive pressure.
At their best, the Kings now resemble a team capable of rolling four lines and dictating pace.
But the margin remains thin from a group missing the offensive firepower from Fiala and Kuzmenko.
Since DJ Smith took over, the Kings have allowed six power-play goals in eight games. The penalty kill has been a season-long issue, but as even-strength performance improves, special teams become more consequential.
The deciding goal in their lone regulation loss on the recent trip came on the penalty kill against New Jersey. Even in stronger performances, such as the win over the Rangers, they conceded on the man advantage.
Laughton’s versatility suggested a potential boost to the unit, but that impact has yet to materialize. Armia’s eventual return may help, but it is not a cure-all. Suggestions to use Brandt Clarke on the penalty kill reflect a search for answers, but that solution carries its own risks.
For now, the reality is simple: the Kings are leaking goals while shorthanded.
Under Smith, the Kings have shown increased offensive involvement from the defense — but at a cost.
Matt Greene’s presence behind the bench has coincided with a more assertive approach from the blueline. Brian Dumoulin has arguably played his best hockey as a King since the coaching turnover. Surprise contributions from Mikey Anderson and Drew Doughty have supplemented that push, while Brandt Clarke continues to stand out as a primary offensive driver from the back end, with a stunning 45.6% of the blueline’s primary assists.
That added offense is noticeable. But the tradeoff is equally clear.
The Kings have moved away from their traditionally suffocating, low-event style — a system built on controlled exits and defensive structure. In its place is a more aggressive posture that has opened the game up. Under Smith, the team has scored 27 goals while allowing 26.
The offensive lift is real. So is the increased exposure.
The Kings’ remaining schedule presents both opportunity and limitation.
They will face Utah twice, Edmonton once at home, Nashville twice, and Seattle in a pivotal late-season matchup. Those games carry weight in the wildcard race.
However, only a handful of remaining games directly impact teams immediately above them in the standings. For much of the stretch run, the Kings will be relying not just on their own results, but on others faltering.
In previous seasons, this team was securing playoff positioning at this stage. Now, they are chasing it.
The Kings are 4-3-1 under Smith, a .650 points percentage. Applied across their final 15 games (30 possible points), that pace would yield roughly 19–20 points — placing them around 90 points on the season.
Whether that is enough remains uncertain.
Because for the first time in several years, the Kings’ late-season push may not be entirely in their control. They have improved. The structure is cleaner. The lineup is more functional.
But the margin is thin, and the path forward is no longer entirely their own.