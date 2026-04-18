Some Scars Are Worth Every Stitch

Game one in Denver will be the 20th career playoff game for Byfield, and just the seventh for Clarke. Small sample for both, but it's the quality of the minutes that matters, particularly for Byfield. The young center has seen 103 minutes at five-on-five against Leon Draisaitl and 90 minutes against Connor McDavid. Those are two of the best, if not the best, in McDavid. Clarke has yet to play as the number one defenseman on a playoff roster, but Byfield is at least tasked as the number one center and will be seeing another top-three center to add to his playoff resume in MacKinnon, without the arsenal on the wings that a typical top-line center gets.