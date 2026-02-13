Switzerland and Kings' Kevin Fiala Stretchered Off With Leg Injury Against Canada

Kevin Fiala suffered a scary leg injury during Switzerland's second game of the men's Olympic tournament against Team Canada. The Los Angeles Kings left winger was stretchered off the ice late in the game.
With the puck along the boards, Wilson pursued a puck battle with Fiala and arrived on the scene physically. After a bump along the wall, the two forwards got tangled up, and Fiala's left leg got the worst of it.
"We haven’t seen him yet," Fischer told reporters post-game. "I think he went to the hospital. Obviously, it doesn’t look very good. Tough, tough, tough moment for Kevin and the whole team, obviously."
Both teams came off the benches to watch the Kings' left winger being helped off the ice.
Team Canada, featuring Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and goaltender Darcy Kuemper backing up, went on to win the contest 5-1 and claim the top spot of Group A with another three points.
As for Fiala and Switzerland, they remain second in the group with three points. Fiala didn't record a point in Friday's game, but put up an assist in his Olympic debut on Thursday against France.
Switzerland wrap up the group phase on Sunday against Czechia at 6:10 a.m. EST. It's unclear if Fiala will be able to return in time for that game, or for the rest of the tournament, but the aftermath didn't look promising.
Los Angeles Kings and Switzerland's Kevin Fiala being stretchered off the ice as Team Canada watches on (Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images)
"Tough to see," Fiala's Kings teammate said. "Hopefully he’s going to be fine quick, we need that guy on my team back home, big time. That’s not something I wanted, obviously, to happen. Going to go find him right now and see how he’s doing."
For Los Angeles this season, Fiala has featured in 56 games, scoring 18 goals and 40 points. He's a big piece for the Kings, averaging 19:09 of ice time this season, and is the third-highest scorer on the team.
