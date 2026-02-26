Testing or Positioning? The Kings’ Center Dilemma

SAN DIEGO, CA — In an era where a championship culture has gradually transitioned into something closer to competitive purgatory, the Los Angeles Kings are walking a narrowing line. Next season, they project to be without a definitive 1C. As things stand today, their top two center options profile as Quinton Byfield and a drafted winger currently undergoing an in-season conversion experiment: Alex Laferriere.
That picture will inevitably shift in the offseason. But for now, the present reality deserves examination.
Both young forwards sit squarely in the spotlight as Anze Kopitar’s retirement approaches and the weight of “one last ride” hangs over the organization. Byfield, the top-drafted heir apparent, has not fully seized the moment in Kopitar’s final campaign. Laferriere, meanwhile, has become an adaptive project at center, an intriguing one, but one that inevitably raises questions about Ken Holland’s broader strategic intent.
The offseason presents a clearer runway to acquire a legitimate top-flight center. Summer markets allow for deliberate recalibration. In-season markets demand reaction and proactive behavior simultaneously. Yet the pool of potentially available true 1Cs remains opaque at best. The Kings have already experienced the volatility of swinging aggressively for a center in Pierre-Luc Dubois, surrendering significant assets in a move that arguably altered the franchise’s flexibility for years. Still, players of that caliber rarely surface, and when they do, hesitation carries its own cost.
But waiting for summer creates its own tension. Kopitar’s final season does not lend itself to patience.
Byfield’s name has surfaced in articles, podcasts, and speculative conversations as a potential centerpiece in a deal for controversial Vancouver Canuck star center Elias Pettersson. For the Kings, that remains a non-starter. Removing Byfield from the equation does not solve the center issue; it merely reshuffles it.
Another internal name may carry unexpected strategic weight.
Few anticipated Laferriere converting to center midseason, much less doing so while flanked by the organization’s two most dynamic forwards. That decision was not accidental. Why?
Laferriere is a legitimate play driver and one of the best forwards on the roster for controlled zone entries. He’s strong along the boards, thrives in high-traffic areas, defends responsibly, and has developed into one of the more physical forwards on the roster. His shot could comfortably land him in the 20–25 goal range with appropriate usage and elite linemates. He’s right-handed, a stylistic complement preferred by Artemi Panarin, and he’s being handed prime deployment.
To be clear, the player is not a natural center. Even with experimentation, projecting him as a long-term top-six pivot stretches plausibility. Yet here he is, skating between Panarin and Adrian Kempe. Hmm.
Either the organization sees center upside that others do not, or there is strategic calculus at work.
Byfield remains the true long-term bet to inherit the 1C role, or at minimum, stabilize the 2C slot once Kopitar steps aside. His recent shift back to the wing appears less like abandonment and more like recalibration. Trading him would leave a center spine of: newly acquired center, Kopitar nearing retirement, and Laferriere mid-conversion. That is not sustainable architecture.
Laferriere, despite exceeding expectations, has never been a career center. His faceoff sample is limited. His defensive reads are improving, but not yet polished. His development arc has been impressive but still transitional.
And that is precisely what makes the situation interesting. If Laferriere thrives between elite wingers, one of two realities becomes apparent:
--The Kings believe they can solve the center issue internally mid- to late season, a bold gamble for a team outside the playoff picture.
--Or they are positioning him strategically, increasing perceived value, surrounding him with stars, and expanding his utility profile for the market.
That second interpretation deserves consideration.
Laferriere has quietly developed into a legitimate trade chip, something this organization will urgently require given the clear-cut needs to upgrade. The Kings’ asset pool tightened considerably in the wake of the Panarin acquisition, even without sacrificing a first-round pick or roster player. Blue-chip prospect capital has thinned. Premium movable pieces are limited.
To compete in a deadline market crowded with buyers, the Kings need a tangible asset that carries both upside and present production. A first-round pick alone will not anchor a deal. A goaltending prospect paired with a pick may initiate dialogue, but it rarely headlines a premium center acquisition.
Cap space does provide leverage. Retention would not be necessary in many scenarios, an underrated strength in the Panarin deal. But flexibility alone does not close negotiations.
Laferriere and a first-round pick? That begins to approach legitimate value.
This team was not a true contender even with Panarin and a healthy Fiala. More than one area requires reinforcement. Management has indicated the forward group will be the focus, leaving the extremely limited defensive core intact for now. That commitment carries risk, but it clarifies intent.
To elevate into legitimate contender conversation, at least one additional headline-caliber move is required. That is difficult to reconcile with the fact that they already executed one such move, despite Panarin being the key driver of the massive coup that was the Kings' win in said deal.
Which brings us back to leverage.
The Kings are not dealing from a position of overwhelming strength. They are operating from calculated necessity. Converting Laferriere to center in-season may serve hockey logic. It may also serve transactional logic.
There was a time Laferriere floated within the broader “untouchable” orbit alongside Brandt Clarke and Byfield. That perception may no longer be absolute. If the objective is acquiring a premier natural center, one capable of sending this team to contender status while also stabilizing the middle for years rather than months, a meaningful sacrifice will be required.
The trade deadline is less than ten days away. If this is a showcase, the window is closing quickly.
Realistically, the Kings are placing extraordinary internal faith in a midseason conversion at arguably the most important position on the ice. Though the message is clear: the middle of the roster cannot remain as currently constructed. Something has to move and soon.