The Kings Should Stay Away From Canucks' Evander Kane

Kane is being paid $5.125M this season and is an unrestricted free agent this summer, so it's expected that Vancouver wouldn't be asking for a 'Kings' ransom in any deal for the veteran forward. However, that AAV isn't low by any means and would make a sizeable dent in the Kings current $13.2M in cap space. That money could be spent elsewhere if L.A. is a team that's serious about a playoff push, and based off of these rumors, it seems that they are.