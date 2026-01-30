The Kings Should Stay Away From Canucks' Evander Kane

The Vancouver Canucks are tearing down their roster, and Evander Kane is a name that has come up in trade rumors. The Los Angeles Kings reportedly have interest in the veteran forward, but acquiring Kane may not be the smartest move for a team on the outside looking in.
The Vancouver Canucks are the worst team in the National Hockey League as they currently have a record of 18-31-5 with 41 points. The franchise is currently in disarray and they have fully committed to a full on rebuild by trading away superstar Quinn Hughes and forward Kiefer Sherwood. Vancouver is expected to keep tearing down their roster and it's clear that Evander Kane is one of the names that will not finish the season as a Canuck.
Kane has seemingly drawn interest from a handful of teams looking for some added depth for a playoff push. Included in that handful is the Los Angeles Kings. However, pursuing the 34-year-old may not be a move that moves the needle for the Kings.
Why the Kings Should Steer Clear
As of Friday, January 30th, the Los Angeles Kings are 10th in the Western Conference and sit two points out of the second wild card spot. It has been an extremely up and down year for the Kings. Would acquiring a player who is well past his prime like Kane really change anything?
In 53 games with Vancouver this season, Kane has registered nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. His 23 points would rank him 7th on Los Angeles in points, a team that struggles mightily to score. He is on the NHL's worst team, but those aren't numbers that should make a team want to give up an asset or two to acquire.
Kane is being paid $5.125M this season and is an unrestricted free agent this summer, so it's expected that Vancouver wouldn't be asking for a 'Kings' ransom in any deal for the veteran forward. However, that AAV isn't low by any means and would make a sizeable dent in the Kings current $13.2M in cap space. That money could be spent elsewhere if L.A. is a team that's serious about a playoff push, and based off of these rumors, it seems that they are.
If Ken Holland and the Kings are acting as buyers at this year's trade deadline, they should be very cautious when it comes to trading assets, especially for players who are expected be rentals.
It's evident that the Los Angeles Kings need to add to the current roster if they want to make a playoff push, but acquiring Evander Kane would be a move that changes virtually nothing.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.