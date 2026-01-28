Report: Los Angeles Kings Have Inquired About Canucks' Evander Kane

It's clear that if the Los Angeles Kings want to improve, they need an offensive boost, as that is their weakness.
A recent report from David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein reveals that GM Ken Holland and the Kings have inquired about Vancouver Canucks left winger Evander Kane.
Kane has spent his last eight seasons in the Pacific Division, playing for the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers and this year with the Canucks.
It's also worth mentioning that Kane missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season as he underwent two surgeries. That includes treating a sports hernia in September 2024 and his knee in January 2025.
In Vancouver, he played 52 games, scoring nine goals and 24 points this year. With that, he's been averaging 16:47 of ice time per game and has recorded a minus-18 rating on a struggling Canucks team that is last in the NHL.
There shouldn't be much shock that Holland would be interested in Kane. After all, they were together in Edmonton between 2022 and 2024. In fact, Holland signed Kane as a free agent in January 2022.
Kane, 34, is in the final year of the contract he signed with the Oilers. It was a four-year deal, and he earns $5.125 million against the salary cap.
In the past off-season, the Canucks acquired Kane in a trade that would likely be a blueprint as to what Vancouver will be looking for in an effort to move off the veteran. The Oilers shipped him to the Canucks for a 2025 fourth-round pick.
If the Kings were to acquire Kane, it certainly wouldn't cost much in terms of departing assets. However, the aging left winger comes with a $5.125-million price tag.
Los Angeles has $12.875 in current cap space, according to puckpedia.com. How they use that space in the coming weeks is to be seen.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.