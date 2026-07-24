The Numbers Behind the Changing of the Guard

Though age shows mercy to no one, Doughty has still shown flashes of high-end ability to defend while simultaneously chipping in points. He has also dealt with two major injuries in the last five years, coinciding with the team’s direction of throwing the curtain off their retool. Back in 2021-22, he was off to the best start of his career (7-24-31 in 34 GP), on pace for 75 points, a clear 15-point jump from his previous high. A devastating injury in an OT loss to Dallas wiped away a career season. The blueliner then got back to regular productivity for two more seasons, highlighted by a 15-goal surge in 2023-24, with seven goals off the powerplay. He sustained another serious injury in the 24-25 preseason, limiting him to playing only 30 games, curiously, during a season in which the team accumulated 105 points.