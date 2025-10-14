Three Kings Prospects Make THN’s Top 100 List Of CHL ‘Players To Watch’

On Tuesday, The Hockey News’ prospect expert, Ryan Kennedy, compiled a list of 100 CHL players and ranked them in order of who to watch for this season.

Three Los Angeles Kings prospects made the list and are in the top 50 of Kennedy’s rankings.

No. 50 - Henry Brzustewicz, D, London Knights (OHL)

At the halfway mark of this ranking is London Knights defenseman Henry Brzustewicz. Brzustewicz was selected 31st overall by the Kings in the first round of the 2025 draft.

The 18-year-old right-shot D-man has just entered his third season in the OHL with the Knights. In the last two seasons, the team won two straight OHL championships and a Memorial Cup in 2024-25.

Last season, Brzustewicz recorded 10 goals and 42 points in 67 appearances, with a plus-24 rating. So far this year, he has three goals and five points in six games.

Kennedy described the American-born blueliner as “well-rounded and composed” and expects Brzustewicz to be leaned on heavily this year by London.

Brzustewicz is teammates with another Kings prospect that didn’t make the top-100 list. Left-handed defenseman Jared Woolley has played just as many games as Brzustewicz, scoring four goals and seven points so far.

The Top 100 CHL Players To Watch In 2025-26

For years, I've done a top 100 NCAA hockey players to watch list , and for some reason, despite the fact the CHL has about the same number of teams, I always felt a major junior list would be harder.

No. 48 - Carter George, G, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Not much further ahead of Brzustewicz is 19-year-old goaltender Carter George. Before this season, George had played parts of three seasons with the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL.

So far this season, George has been excellent for the Attack. In five games played, the young netminder has put up a .913 save percentage, a 2.76 goals-against average, and a 4-1-0 record. Last year, he made 47 appearances while registering a .909 SP and 3.35 GAA.

On top of his OHL resume, the Thunder Bay, Ont. native represented Team Canada at the World Junior Championship last season. He was lights out with a 1.76 GAA and .936 SP - and Kennedy has no doubt he’ll be the man for Canada in the upcoming competition, too.

The Kings drafted George 57th overall in the second round of the 2024 draft.

No. 19 - Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The highest-ranked Kings prospect is right winger Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires, also of the OHL. He was selected 24th overall in the 2024 draft by Los Angeles.

Greentree is the highest draft pick the Kings have had since selecting defenseman Brandt Clarke eighth overall in the 2021 draft.

Greentree has been a force for the Spitfires in the past few years. Last season, he scored 49 goals and 70 assists for a whopping 119 points in 64 contests.

Furthermore, the Oshawa, Ont. native finished the 2024-25 OHL regular season in the top five in points, goals, assists, and plus-minus.

He’s expected to have another monstrous season in Windsor, one last time before he becomes eligible to play in the AHL with the Ontario Reign as a 20-year-old.

Greentree hasn’t gone to the U-20 world juniors, but will be a great option for Team Canada for this year’s campaign.