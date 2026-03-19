Two Former Kings Are Making An Impact In Their New Homes

We are now two weeks removed from the NHL's Trade Deadline, which has given us plenty of time to evaluate how players have fit in with their new clubs.
During the trade season, the Los Angeles Kings made some notable splashes by acquiring Artemi Panarin and Scott Laughton, but they also shipped out two pieces that have gone under the radar since.
The Kings traded veteran Corey Perry to the Tampa Bay Lightning and also dealt Warren Foegele to the Ottawa Senators, assisting each team with their respective playoff pushes while also accumulating assets.
Prior to the deadline, it seemed as if the Kings were going to get a contract extension done with the pending UFA but on the afternoon of deadline day, Perry was suddenly traded to the Lighting in exchange for a 2nd round pick in the 2028 NHL draft. Incredible value for a 40-year-old bottom six forward on an expiring contract.
So far the move has seemed to be a win-win for all parties. Although the Lightning have cooled off a bit lately, Perry has made a positive impact in his second stint with the franchise.
Perry played in Tampa Bay for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons where he played his role perfectly and became a fan favourite. In his second stint, the former MVP has scored two goals and one assist for three points in six games. He also continues to be a pest for other teams with his physical presence.
As the season went on, it became clear that Warren Foegele was the most likely King to be traded, and that became true on the night before deadline day.
The Kings and Senators agreed on a deal that sent Foegele to Ottawa along with a 2026 3rd round pick in exchange for a 2026 2nd round pick, as well as 2026 3rd round pick.
Although the 3rd round picks seemingly cancel each other out, this was another solid move by Ken Holland who managed to acquire a 2nd round pick for a guy who had just nine points prior to the trade.
In 47 games with L.A. this season, the 29-year-old scored just seven goals with two assists. In six games in Ottawa, he has already produced a third of his point total in Los Angeles with two goals and one assist.
Foegele has provided Ottawa with some very crucial secondary scoring as they try to claw their way into a playoff spot as the regular season dwindles down.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.