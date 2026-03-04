Two Los Angeles Kings Players Who Could Be Under-The-Radar Trade Bait

The NHL trade deadline is getting closer with every passing hour before Friday's cutoff. While it looks like Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland won't be very loud between now and the deadline, he may do some tinkering.
Though the Kings are outside of a playoff spot by five points and underperformed all season, they likely won't be aggressive buyers or sellers.
However, two players on the Kings' roster could generate some interest from contending teams, whether Holland makes them available or not.
Right winger Corey Perry and goaltender Darcy Kuemper may be what playoff teams are looking for.
Based on trade rumors and reports, left winger Warren Foegele would be most likely to be traded among players on the Kings' roster. But Perry and Kuemper could fit the bill for what many teams are looking for.
Kuemper is a steady starting goaltender who could shore up any concerns that a team may have between the pipes.
As for Perry, he is third in all-time playoff games played in NHL history with 237. Sure, he's a 40-year-old veteran, but there is value in that, especially for a younger team. Perry can also be a physical presence and has a scoring touch.
If you put those two together, it could be an enticing trade package, especially for the Montreal Canadiens.
They are a team who have struggled in the crease between Samual Montembeault and Jakub Dobes. Also, they are the second-youngest team in the NHL with an average age of 26.13, according to eliteprospects.com
Nonetheless, it's not just the Canadiens who could be interested in the services of Kuemper and Perry.
While there's been a dip in form from the goaltender, Kuemper is a solid veteran netminder who has won a Stanley Cup before with the Colorado Avalanche.
In 37 games this season, the 35-year-old has registered a 14-12-9 record and posted a 2.68 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He also recorded two shutouts.
Kuemper is in the second-last year of his contract and earns $5.25 million against the salary cap and a 10-team no-trade list.
Perry also has a clause in his contract, which is a full no-trade clause. Even though he can't be traded without approval, doesn't mean it's impossible. In fact, NHL insider Frank Seravalli had listed Perry at No. 28 in his latest top 50 trade targets list.
The veteran carries a $2-million cap hit and is a pending UFA.
In 49 contests this year, Perry has scored 11 goals and 28 points, the sixth-highest scorer on the Kings.
