Los Angeles Kings' List Of Rumored Trade Targets Ahead Of NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is just a couple of days away, and the understanding is that the Los Angeles Kings' GM Ken Holland won't be a busy customer by the time the week's over.
He had his say, explaining that trading for Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4 was his "big deadline deal." Holland also said that he anticipates the team's first-round pick not being in play this week.
In other words, don't expect much from the Kings from this point forward, even if Holland said he'll "work the phones" to see what's out there.
Nonetheless, here is a roundup of the players that have been linked to the Kings in some way, leading up to Friday's deadline.
Throughout the season, there have been rumblings regarding Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson and Los Angeles.
It seemed to be an obvious fit, looking on the outside. Captain Anze Kopitar, who has been the Kings' first-line center for practically the length of his 20-year career, will be retiring at the end of this season.
Therefore, Los Angeles is going to have to replace the veteran in some way, shape or form.
Pettersson could fit the bill of what the Kings will be missing as he is a top-six center and was once a superstar, recording a 103-point campaign back in 2022-23. The Swede is also 27 years old, meaning the Kings would get some prime years from Pettersson.
The trickiest part of that potential marriage is Pettersson's contract. The Canucks center carries an $11.6 million salary cap hit for the next six years. He also has a full no-move clause activated throughout the entire deal that expires following the 2031-32 campaign.
To this point, it doesn't seem like Pettersson is in play - for any team - ahead of the trade deadline. If Vancouver ever decides to trade him away, it'll likely be an off-season move when teams have a little more flexibility with the cap and their rosters.
Robert Thomas has been one of the hottest topics in the NHL in terms of candidates to be moved before Friday's deadline. At his age, cap hit, and several years under term, what team wouldn't be interested in kicking tires at Thomas?
TSN's Darren Dreger said on the Barn Burner podcast that he could see Thomas being a fit for L.A. The fit here is built on the same philosophy as the Pettersson addition.
However, Thomas is younger than Pettersson at 26 years old and has a cheaper salary cap hit of $8.125 million until 2030-31.
The problem with this potential move is that the St. Louis Blues have a high asking price for Thomas, and given the position the Kings are in, Holland shouldn't unload his prospects and future assets. Making the playoffs isn't a certainty for Los Angeles this year.
While Vincent Trocheck has three more years on his contract, he wouldn't be the type of fit for the Kings that Pettersson or Thomas would bring. Trocheck is a 32-year-old veteran center that contending teams will be looking to add.
Not only would the Rangers center only bring the Kings a few years of great penalty killing and second-line contributions, but Trocheck is reportedly uninterested in moving to the Western Conference.
Trocheck's 12-team no-trade list allows him to exercise that request. Along with that clause in his contract, he earns $5.625 million until the end of the 2028-29 season
Even though the Olympic gold medallist would be a great help for Los Angeles in their quest to get into the playoffs, it doesn't seem like a likely transaction.
The Kings were linked to Nashville Predators center and left winger Steven Stamkos for a brief period of time. Those rumors came to fruition before the Panarin acquisition and, since then, have gone silent.
In addition, there's no guarantee that Stamkos gets moved anywhere, as he has a full no-move clause for the remainder of his contract. The deal that sees him earn $8 million per season expires following the 2027-28 campaign.
Furthermore, Stamkos has hinted at not being interested in waiving his clause, keeping him in Nashville.
Nonetheless, the 36-year-old veteran has had an excellent campaign to this point, scoring 30 goals and 47 points in 61 contests.
There are two parts of the story when it comes to Los Angeles pursuing Montreal Canadiens right winger Patrik Laine.
Initially, Holland contacted the Habs to check in on the status of Laine, but quickly began looking elsewhere as there didn't seem to be a fit.
However, the latest reports from David Pagnotta say that the Kings are circling back on the Finnish sniper. This likely has to do with the injury to Andrei Kuzmenko, who received surgery and is out for the long term.
At any rate, Laine also hasn't been healthy. He's only featured in five games this season, with his last appearance coming on Oct. 16. The 27-year-old has been sidelined for several months following a core muscle surgery.
Last season, the second-overall pick of the 2016 draft featured in 52 contests, scoring 30 goals and 33 points. The pending UFA carries an $8.7 million cap hit and has a 10-team no-trade list.
The rumor linking Canucks left winger Evander Kane to the Kings hasn't been a hot headline for some time. However, the reality of a deal happening is very much alive.
One thing to consider is how Los Angeles' GM feels about the player. Holland has brought in Kane before, when he was with the Edmonton Oilers, and could easily do it again if he wished.
Kane, 34, was acquired by Vancouver in the off-season for a fourth-round pick. If Holland wants to add experience, sandpaper, and depth to the bottom half of his forward group, trading for Kane may be the easiest transaction the GM has ever made in his career.
This season, Kane has played 59 games and has registered 11 goals and 27 points while averaging 16:48 of ice time for the Canucks.
Blake Coleman is very likely to be moved by the Calgary Flames ahead of this deadline. But Coleman's connection to Los Angeles has been a relatively new development.
Dreger reported on Barn Burner that among the laundry list of forwards that the Holland and the Kings are keeping an eye on, Coleman appears to be one of them.
The 34-year-old is a very versatile player who can do a job in all forward positions. He's in his fifth season with the Flames, but played a key role as a checking forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs.
Coleman is in the fifth year of a six-year contract that pays him $4.9 million per season and has a 10-team trade list. He has 13 goals and 22 points in 48 games for Calgary.
