WATCH: Kings Prospect Carter George Scores Goalie Goal In OHL

Los Angeles Kings prospect goaltender Carter George made history in the OHL on Wednesday in the OHL.
The 19-year-old netminder scored a goal from behind his own goal line, giving his Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds a 4-2 lead, late in the third period against the London Knights.
The puck was dumped in by a Knights defenseman, ringing the puck along the boards on the left side of George's crease. Once the puck approached him, he fired it down the ice without hesitation, and it was a perfect shot.
Sault Ste. Marie went on to win the contest 5-2 at home. This was George's fourth-straight victory since being traded to the Greyhounds on Jan. 7.
Remarkably, this isn't George's first goalie goal of his young career. Last season with the Owen Sound Attack, he scored his first goal on Nov. 14, 2024. This tally was against the Peterborough Petes to give his team a 4-1 lead.
The Kings drafted George in the second round of the 2024 draft. He was the 57th overall pick, and has been a solid prospect for Los Angeles since.
Carter George (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)
He's been sensational since joining the Greyhounds with the four-straight wins as mentioned. With that, he's posted a .947 save percentage and 1.25 goals-against average in those four contests.
This is his third full season in the OHL, but his fourth year of appearances.
In the past competition in early January, George featured in four games for the Canadians, winning in all of his matchups. In 2025, he played another four games at the world juniors, registering an impressive 1.76 GAA and a .936 SP.
The young goaltender will be able to transfer his talents to the pro level as early as next season when he becomes eligible to join the Ontario Reign, the Kings' AHL affiliation.
