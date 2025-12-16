What Is Phillip Danault Realistically Worth On The Trade Market?

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault has been the most-talked-about player on the team in terms of trade rumors. Over the past week, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has mentioned him a few times, revealing the possibility that he could be a discussion point for some teams.

If Danault is indeed on Los Angeles’ trade block, what could GM Ken Holland get back in return for the veteran?

The root of the Danault speculation is how he’s played so far this season. While he’s known for his two-way ability and shutting down the opposition, he hasn’t pulled his weight offensively.

In 30 games for the Kings this season, he has only five assists and is still searching for his first goal. In terms of production, those numbers project him to have the worst season of his 12-year career.

Throughout the years, Danault has predominantly been a 40- to 50-point player. However, the 32-year-old is on track to record well under his average of 14 goals and 44 points per 82 games.

While Danault has been a great player on both sides of the ice in previous years, this season has hurt his value.

Three Potential Trade Fits For Kings' Phillip Danault

Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault has been creating some buzz in the rumor mill. Let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for the veteran center.

When you combine his numbers from this season with his contract, he becomes less of an attractive asset. Danault is in the fifth year of a six-year contract that sees him earn $5.5 million per season.

In other words, Holland and the Kings’ front office can’t be expecting much of a return if they were willing to trade Danault, barring any other assets from L.A.

In a perfect world, the Kings should want a young forward or defenseman in return for Danault. Los Angeles is the second-oldest team in the NHL with an average age of 29.87, according to eliteprospects.com.

It would be nice for L.A. to get a bit younger and faster, even if they are a tight-checking team under coach Jim Hiller.

Nonetheless, pursuing teams may be motivated to ask for retention on his $5.5-million cap hit, and that might have to be the way to go if Holland wants a notable haul coming his way.

Luckily for the Kings, they have over $4.3 million in salary cap space and all their retention spots remaining, per puckpedia.com.

Another potential return for the Kings would be draft compensation, specifically a third- or second-round pick.

Although Danualt hasn’t been great this year, the thin center market saves the Kings if they do go down the road of moving off of the veteran.

