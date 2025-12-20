What The Danault Trade Means For Alex Turcotte's Future In Los Angeles

For a few years now, Alex Turcotte has never been close enough to see opportunity, never close enough to grab it with significant playing time on ice. Buried on the fourth line and seeing pretty inconsistent playing time on ice for years, the former No. 5 overall pick hasn't gotten what he expected.

But that will all change now with Phillip Danault's departure. It's no longer about patience with Turcotte; it's now about whether all the waiting was worth it and whether he will now be a great player with an elevated role.

Ken Holland's Latest Move May Force Him Into Another

After Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland sent Phillip Danault back to the Montreal Canadiens, there will be a gaping hole down the middle when next season rolls around

The Door was never open

Even though people will say that Turcotte should have gotten more minutes and a bigger role because he was a top 5 draft pick back in 2019, the Kings still went with consistency and reliability over potential and projection.

The Kings were deep down the middle for a few years now since before even drafting Turcotte and that's what they went with for the most part. Danault just had to be patient and ready for when his time will come and now the Kings are trusting him in this new role.

Fourth-line minutes that only had him playing about 10 to 11 minutes a game on ice, and even this season saw a decrease in his minutes, with nine on the ice. Danault averaged the best numbers of his career last season with nine goals, 16 assists, and 25 points, but this year he's off to a slow start with a diminished role to start the season.

Breaching the Surface: Alex Turcotte and the Phillip Danault Dilemma

TAMPA BAY, FL – In a place that has been a house of horrors for the Los Angeles Kings, the team was able to squeeze out a 2-1 win in sixty minutes of play, no more, no less, at Amalie Arena. For anyone following closely, that was the 23rd game this season for the Kings in which the game was decided by just one goal. Scaling down, it was also the fourth consecutive game the Kings were without defensive linchpin Phillip Danault, who has been battling the flu. In those four games, the Kings have been outscored at even strength 8-4.

Playing about nine minutes on ice this season, Turcotte only has two goals and six points in 30 games. Now, to be fair to Turcotte, he obviously hasn't given a fair shot at a big role on the ice, so it's hard to expect someone to be an elite player when they're playing just under 10 minutes a game on ice.

But now the question is: will his numbers and play jump with a bigger role all of a sudden, coming in the middle of the season when the Kings are fighting for a playoff spot? Those questions can't be postponed anymore; they have to be answered, and they will when we see Turcotte playing on the third line with Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar.

Alex Turcotte did give his thoughts on now moving up to the third line,

"Great opportunity for me.....I'll be ready for it. I'm confident in myself,"Turcotte said. "Just going to go out there, work as hard as I can, do the best that I can, hopefully produce more and show them what I've got."

The Uncomfortable truth, he still might not be ready

Despite everything said, with Turcotte having solid numbers playing limited minutes, it's still unknown whether he will truly live up to playing significant minutes for a team looking to compete for the Stanley Cup.

By moving Danault, the Kings are now also thin at center, and if Turcotte doesn't play up to his potential, that will become a problem. If that happens, the Kings will have to make another deal before the deadline to strengthen their depth at the center position for a player who can help them right away.

Now, this doesn't mean the Kings shouldn't give Turcotte a try; he should still be given this opportunity before any significant moves are made. The biggest gamble the Kings are making right now is betting that Turcotte's development can replace veteran dependability. Still, if that bet doesn't pay off quickly, they may be forced back into the market.

A team that's looking to contend in the playoffs, especially this being Kopitar's final season in Los Angeles, they can't afford any weakness down the middle, particularly in a tough Western Conference where depth and matchups often decide playoff series.

No more waiting

The 24-year-old has spent long enough playing in the shadows with a limited role; this is the moment every top prospect dreams of, works towards, and fears. And now, Turcotte has to decide what he's going to do with it in a big market playing for a franchise that's starving for a Stanley Cup on the biggest stage.

