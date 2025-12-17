Why Kings' Adrian Kempe Shouldn't Be Financially Surpassed By Sabres' Alex Tuch

Los Angeles Kings star Adrian Kempe signed his highly anticipated contract extension in mid-November. He inked an eight-year contract that pays him $85 million, $10.625 million per season.

A month later, the Buffalo Sabres made a GM change. They fired Kevyn Adams and made way for Jarmo Kekalainen, who was Adams's special advisor.

In the aftermath of that change, Adams revealed that Alex Tuch, who is a pending UFA, is looking for a contract that is bigger than Los Angeles' right winger Kempe.

Furthermore, during TSN's radio show, Overdrive, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that "Alex Tuch is looking for money just beyond Adrian Kempe."

Now that Kempe has been dragged into this debate, it's only natural to compare the two right wingers.

Funny enough, at this point in the season, they have the same stat line. Kempe has 11 goals and 28 points in 32 games. Tuch has recorded identical numbers offensively, only he has played one game fewer than Kempe.

In addition to their stats this season, there are other similarities they share.

For instance, Kempe and Tuch are both 29 years old and were selected just 11 spots away from each other in the 2014 draft. Los Angeles selected Kempe 29th overall while the Minnesota Wild took Tuch 18th.

However, besides these similarities, there are underlying factors that say Tuch shouldn't be overtaking Kempe in terms of salary.

Kekalainen Looking To Jump Start Contract Talks With Alex Tuch

Tuch becomes an unrestricted free agent next July

Tuch is a great player for Buffalo and a leader in his own right, but others on the roster are ahead of him on the franchise's pecking order. Defenseman and captain Rasmus Dahlin and center Tage Thompson are the main leaders of the Sabres, with Tuch being a complementary piece.

As for Kempe, he drives the bus for the Kings on most nights and has been for multiple years now. In addition to leading the team in scoring so far this season, he's led the club in points for the last two campaigns.

Ultimately, Kempe had some pull in his negotiations because, while he seemed interested to remain in Los Angeles, it's hard to picture the Kings being successful without him, especially in a playoff-contending phase.

The Sabres have been out of the playoffs for the past 14 years - an NHL record - and don't show signs of inching closer this season. Why should Buffalo GM Kekalainen break the bank - and possibly overpay - for a player that could potentially be flipped for several assets?

