A Tale of 2 Goalies: What The Kings Could Do for Goaltending Next Season

Overall, the idea of Kuemper and Forsberg running a 1A/1B situation may be something the Kings can use next season, as it has proven successful with other teams as it allows both goalies to get rest while also playing enough games to feel comfortable as the season progresses and while this does not solve all the issues for the Kings it could be a aspect they could add to their team that has the potiential to benifit the team and both goaltenders.