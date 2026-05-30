Anton Forsberg 2025-26 Season Review

Overall, this season was a successful one for Anton Forsberg, not only because he became the Kings' starting goaltender, but also because he posted career-high statistics. Forsberg also sparked debate for the next season about who should be the starting goaltender: him or Kuemper. But it also created the option for the Kings to run a tandem goaltending system, allowing both goalies to split games throughout the season. Anton Forsberg's 2025-26 season with the Kings was a positive one, and he and the Kings look to build on it heading into the next season.