Anton Forsberg 2025-26 Season Review

Looking back at the 2025-26 season and reviewing how Anton Forsberg played and his impact on the Kings
The 2025-26 season for Anton Forsberg was a positive one, as he started the year as the Kings' designated backup goaltender and ended it as the team's playoff starter. While things may change heading into next season, when the Kings either choose Forsberg or Kuemper to be the starter or implement a tandem goaltending system like other teams have started doing, it doesn't erase the solid goaltending that Forsberg showcased through the latter half of the season.
Anton Forsberg Stats
Anton Forsberg was primarily the backup goalie to Darcy Kuemper through most of the season. Forsberg played in 36 games, having 16 wins, 3 shutouts, a 2.57 GAA, and a .910 save percentage. Forsberg's 2.57 GAA was his career best, and his .910 save percentage was the second best of his career. Forsberg for the Kings was a reliable goaltender who, when the Kings needed him, could come in and help backstop the Kings.
Goaltending Switch
When April 1st rolled around, the Kings found themselves in the last wild card spot in the west, and they turned to Anton Forsberg to help not only keep them in the playoff race but also to help them clinch a playoff spot. Forsberg, from April 1st to April 16th, started in 6 games for the Kings, and he finished with 5 wins and 1 loss. In those 5 wins, Forsberg did not have a save percentage below .900, and the Kings clinched a playoff berth; he started all 4 playoff games.
Overall, this season was a successful one for Anton Forsberg, not only because he became the Kings' starting goaltender, but also because he posted career-high statistics. Forsberg also sparked debate for the next season about who should be the starting goaltender: him or Kuemper. But it also created the option for the Kings to run a tandem goaltending system, allowing both goalies to split games throughout the season. Anton Forsberg's 2025-26 season with the Kings was a positive one, and he and the Kings look to build on it heading into the next season.