Darcy Kuemper 2025-26 Season Review

The 2025-26 season for Darcy Kuemper was a setback compared to the season before, when he was a Vezina finalist for the NHL's best goaltender. Darcy Kuemper, throughout the season for the Kings, was the starter, and while his play was not as good as the season before, the Kings still felt he was the goalie they needed to help get into the playoffs. But with Kuemper's play declining and Anton Forsberg playing some of the best hockey of his career, when the end of the season came around, it was Kuemper who was backing up Forsberg.