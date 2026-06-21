Mikey Anderson 2025-26 Season Review

Taking a look back at the 2025-26 NHL season to see how Anderson impacted the Kings.
Mikey Anderson's Season
In the 2025-26 season, Mikey Anderson played in 80 games, registering 4 goals and 16 assists for 20 points. Throughout the entire season, Anderson averaged 20 minutes a game for the Kings, and while that is a little less than the season before, he still was the reliable defenseman the Kings needed him to be.
Anderson is entering the 5th year of his 8-year deal with the Kings, and he is still producing well defensively. Anderson's role on the Kings is much more defensive, which allows for other defensemen to add offensively. Mikey Anderson has positively impacted the Kings' defence, as the Kings were 7th in goals allowed per game.
Looking forward to next season, Anderson's role could see him play more minutes for the Kings, as Drew Doughty gets older and the Kings have other defensive prospects such as Henry Brzustewicz. Anderson's playing time could increase, especially if he continues his strong defensive play.
Another aspect that could benefit the Kings next season is the new defensive system that New Head Coach Peter Laviolette may integrate into the team. Laviolette is known to be aggressive on offence; he also likes to have a very tight defensive structure, and with Anderson being more of a defensive defenseman, that could elevate his game for next season.
Overall, Anderson had a solid season by his standards. While he may not have set any career highs in points this season, he helped the Kings rank among the better defensive teams in the NHL, and looking ahead to next season, the Kings will be counting on Anderson to continue his strong, consistent defensive play.