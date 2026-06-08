Breaking News: Kings Hire Peter Laviolette as Their New Head Coach

Elliotte Friedman announced earlier today that the Kings have hired Peter Laviolette as their new coach.
The Kings have been looking for coaches since their season ended, and it seems they have made their decision. During their hiring process, the Kings have spoken with various coaches to potentially fill the role; among them were Jay Woodcroft and Bruce Cassidy. There were also discussions about keeping D.J. Smith as their head coach, after he was named interim coach following the Kings' firing of Jim Hiller in March.
Peter Laviolette Coaching Career
Peter Laviolette did not coach in the 2025-26 NHL season, as the New York Rangers fired him in April after the 2024-25 season, when the Rangers finished 5th in the Metro division and did not qualify for the playoffs. Peter Laviolette has been an NHL coach since 2001 and has coached the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, and New York Rangers.
Peter Laviolette With The Kings
While Laviolette did not coach last year, he remained one of the top options for teams seeking a new head coach. Laviolette was also receiving interest from the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Laviolette also reunites with former Ranger Artemi Panarin, whom he coached from 2023 to 2025.
Laviolette's coaching style differs from what the Kings have had over recent seasons, as he is more aggressive in his offensive approach while maintaining a strong, locked-down defensive structure.
Another aspect Laviolette brings that can positively impact the Kings is his special teams: in the 2023-24 NHL season, the Rangers ranked in the top 3 in both penalty kill and power play. With the Kings having one of the worst special teams in the 2025-26 season, this could be the exact system change they need heading into next season.