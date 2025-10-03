    • Powered by Roundtable

    (10-3-25) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Oct 3, 2025, 22:51
    Updated at: Oct 3, 2025, 22:51

    The Minnesota Wild (2-2-1) is on the road tonight for one final preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-0).

    Minnesota announced a view moves ahead of its game tonight. Defenseman Jack Johnson was released of his professional tryout and defenseman Matt Kiersted was recalled from Iowa Wild of the AHL to be the extra defender tonight.

    It is the Wild's last game before the season starts on Oct. 9 in St. Louis.

    Danila Yurov and Liam Ohgren will swap places in the lineup tonight. It will be another look for Yurov in the top-six as a winger and a big chance to prove what he's got before the season starts.

    Zach Bogosian will also play on his off-side again with David Jiricek as his partner.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

    Danila Yurov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Marcus Johansson - Ryan Hartman - Liam Ohgren

    Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin

    Defense:

    Jake Middleton - Brock Faber

    Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

    Zach Bogosian - David Jiricek

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyler Pitlick, Hunter Haight, Matt Kiersted.

    Injured: Jonas Brodin

    Blackhawks Projected Lines

    Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Andre Burakovsky

    Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi

    Landon Slaggert - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev

    Colton Dach - Nick Foligno - Sam Lafferty

    Defense:

    Matt Grzelcyk - Sam Rinzel

    Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

    Nolan Allan - Connor Murphy

    Starting Goaltender: Spencer Knight

    Scratched: None

