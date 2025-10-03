(10-3-25) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (2-2-1) is on the road tonight for one final preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-0).

Minnesota announced a view moves ahead of its game tonight. Defenseman Jack Johnson was released of his professional tryout and defenseman Matt Kiersted was recalled from Iowa Wild of the AHL to be the extra defender tonight.

It is the Wild's last game before the season starts on Oct. 9 in St. Louis.

Danila Yurov and Liam Ohgren will swap places in the lineup tonight. It will be another look for Yurov in the top-six as a winger and a big chance to prove what he's got before the season starts.

Zach Bogosian will also play on his off-side again with David Jiricek as his partner.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Danila Yurov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson - Ryan Hartman - Liam Ohgren

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyler Pitlick, Hunter Haight, Matt Kiersted.

Injured: Jonas Brodin

Blackhawks Projected Lines

Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach - Nick Foligno - Sam Lafferty

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk - Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

Nolan Allan - Connor Murphy

Starting Goaltender: Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

