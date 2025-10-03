(10-3-25) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (2-2-1) is on the road tonight for one final preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-0).
Minnesota announced a view moves ahead of its game tonight. Defenseman Jack Johnson was released of his professional tryout and defenseman Matt Kiersted was recalled from Iowa Wild of the AHL to be the extra defender tonight.
It is the Wild's last game before the season starts on Oct. 9 in St. Louis.
Danila Yurov and Liam Ohgren will swap places in the lineup tonight. It will be another look for Yurov in the top-six as a winger and a big chance to prove what he's got before the season starts.
Zach Bogosian will also play on his off-side again with David Jiricek as his partner.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy
Danila Yurov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson - Ryan Hartman - Liam Ohgren
Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin
Defense:
Jake Middleton - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon
Zach Bogosian - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyler Pitlick, Hunter Haight, Matt Kiersted.
Injured: Jonas Brodin
Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach - Nick Foligno - Sam Lafferty
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk - Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov
Nolan Allan - Connor Murphy
Starting Goaltender: Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.
- Hunter Haight Continues To Make An Impression At Training Camp.
- What Is New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Situation.
- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Will Be Out For "A Little While"