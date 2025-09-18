Wild's Mats Zuccarello Will Be Out For "A Little While"

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild opened training camp on Thursday and plenty of news came out of it. Kirill Kaprizov talked to the media for the first time since the recent reports and Wild general manager Bill Guerin did as well.

One piece of news that was a bit surprising was another injury. We knew defenseman Jonas Brodin could miss the start of the season and now Mats Zuccarello could join him.

Zuccarello, 38, was not on the ice for the start of the camp and questions started coming up. Before training camp even started the expectation was for Zuccarello to open the season on the top line with Kaprizov.

Guerin said that Zuccarello will be out for "a little while" when he spoke on Thursday. He did indicate that his injury is recent. As for the timetable?

"I don't want to say weeks, but yes," Guerin said. "I guess weeks."

He was then asked if Zuccarello could miss the start of the season and Guerin said he could be.

This has now opened the door for youngster Liam Ohgren to get a crack in the top six. The 21-year-old forward started training camp with Joel Eriksson Ek and Vladimir Tarasenko.

"It's huge. It's up to him to grab it," Guerin said on Ohgren's opportunity. "It's an incredible opportunity for him."

