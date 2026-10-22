(10-22-26) Wild Vs Flames: Starting Goaltender Matchup

Minnesota Wild
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Matt Krohn-Imagn Images.
Matt Krohn-Imagn Images.
Oct 22, 2026 9:31 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 9:31 PM
NHL saves leader Jesper Wallstedt looks to stifle a struggling Flames offense, while Devin Cooley seeks a second straight upset against Kirill Kaprizov’s high-powered Minnesota attack.
The Minnesota Wild (6-2-2) will continue their road trip Thursday night when they take on the Calgary Flames (2-6-0) at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Jesper Wallstedt will get the start for Minnesota, while Devin Cooley will be between the pipes for Calgary.
Wallstedt has been one of the Wild’s most important players through the first 10 games of the season, especially with Filip Gustavsson sidelined following hip surgery.
The 23-year-old netminder enters Thursday’s matchup with a 6-1-2 record, a 2.20 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in nine starts.
Wallstedt has handled a significant workload in Gustavsson’s absence, starting nine of Minnesota’s first 10 games and helping the Wild earn points in eight of those contests.
He also leads the NHL with 216 saves this season.
Thursday’s matchup presents another opportunity for Wallstedt to continue his strong start against a Calgary team that has struggled offensively and defensively.
Wallstedt has previously enjoyed success against the Flames. In his lone career start against Calgary on Nov. 9, 2025, he stopped all 36 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory.
Cooley will get the start for Calgary as the Flames look to build momentum following their recent victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
The 29-year-old goaltender enters Thursday with a 1-2-0 record, a 4.01 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage in three starts.
Despite those numbers, Cooley is coming off his best performance of the season.
In Calgary’s 3-2 victory over Carolina on Sunday, Cooley stopped 34 of 36 shots, recording a .944 save percentage and helping the Flames secure their second victory of the season.
The performance was particularly important for a Calgary team that has struggled to keep pucks out of its net.
Cooley will face another difficult challenge Thursday against a Minnesota offense led by Kirill Kaprizov, who enters the contest with an NHL-leading 11 goals and 17 points through 10 games.
Cooley has made two career starts against Minnesota, posting an 0-2-0 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.
The Matchup
Minnesota enters Thursday allowing just 2.50 goals per game, the sixth-best mark in the NHL.
Calgary, meanwhile, has struggled defensively through its first eight games, allowing 4.63 goals per game.
For Wallstedt, the challenge will be maintaining his consistency while continuing to carry the majority of Minnesota’s goaltending workload.
For Cooley, Thursday represents an opportunity to build on his impressive performance against Carolina and help Calgary secure consecutive victories.
The Wild have also enjoyed recent success at Scotiabank Saddledome, going 15-11-3 in their last 29 games in Calgary after starting the all-time road series 3-18-4.
Wild vs. Flames — October 22, 2026
Game Information
● Time: 8 p.m. CT
● Location: Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, Alberta
● Minnesota Wild: 6-2-2 (14 points)
● Calgary Flames: 2-6-0 (4 points)
● Wild Starting Goalie: Jesper Wallstedt
● Flames Starting Goalie: Devin Cooley
How to Watch & Listen
TV: Wild+
● Play-by-play: Anthony LaPanta
● Color analyst: Ryan Carter
● Reporter: Kevin Gorg
Radio: KFAN FM 100.3
● Play-by-play: Joe O’Donnell
● Color analyst: Tom Reid
● Studio host: Kevin Falness
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