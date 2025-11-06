(11-6-25) Wild Vs Hurricanes: Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (5-6-3) is on the road tonight to face the Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-0). Here is tonights goaltending matchup.

Filip Gustavsson will make his fifth consecutive start tonight for the Wild. He is 4-6-1 on the season with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in ten games.

Gustavsson, 27, went 2-0-0 last year against the Hurricanes with a 0.50 goals-against average and a .983 save percentage in two starts. He had one shutout.

In his career against the Hurricanes, Gustavsson is 4-1-0 with a 1.40 goal-against average and a .953 save percentage in nine starts.

With it being a back-to-back, Jepser Wallstedt will likely start on Friday against the New York Islanders. David Rittich will start against the Wild on Friday. The Islanders also have a back-to-back. Ilya Sorokin will start on Saturday.

Pyotr Kochetkov was injured to start the year but played in the Hurricanes last game and got a shutout.

Freddie Anderson will start for the Hurricanes. His numbers have dropped a bit this year. The veteran net minder is 4-3-0 on the year with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

He is 7-6-0 in his career against the Wild with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

