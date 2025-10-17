Minnesota Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose Sharks

Before its game against the Washington Capitals tonight, the Minnesota Wild announced a trade. The Wild have acquired former top prospect Oskar Olausson.

The San Jose Sharks got defenseman Kyle Masters in return for Olausson.

Masters, 22, was the Wild's 118th pick from the 2021 NHL Draft and had spent the last two years in the Wild's organization. He had one goal and five assists in 35 AHL games the last two years for the Iowa Wild.

Olausson, 22, was the Colorado Avalanche's 28th overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft. He was once considered a top prospect for the Avalanche but only skated in four NHL games in his career since.

Last season the 6-foot-1 forward recorded 11 goals and 26 points in 62 games for the Colorado Eagles. He has 33 goals, 33 assists and 66 points in 163 career AHL games across four seasons.

It is a pretty low risk move for the Wild. If Olausson can get back to what he was projected to become, that would be great for Minnesota. If not, it's still good to have some young depth in the American League.

'All The People That Have Doubted Me, This Felt Really Good': Jesper Wallstedt Opens The Season Proving Haters Wrong

<b>ST. PAUL, Minn -</b> It has been one heck of a journey for goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. It is just one game, but there is no doubt Wallstedt is riding high after the win on Monday.

