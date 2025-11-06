Wild's Daemon Hunt To Make Season Debut Tonight Vs Carolina

The Minnesota Wild (5-6-3) is on the road tonight to play the front half of a back-to-back before returning home for five more home games.

They will face the Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-0) tonight for a 6:00 p.m. game. There will be one change to tonight's lineup.

Defenseman Daemon Hunt will make his season debut. David Jiricek will come out of the lineup and Hunt will play on the right side.

Hunt, 23, was healthy scratched the first 14 games of the year but will get in tonight. He has played in 13 NHL games in his career and played in one game for the Wild last year before he was traded for Jiricek.

Columbus put Hunt on waivers before the season and the Wild claimed him. He will make his season debut tonight. He has not played in an NHL game since Oct. 15, 2024.

Wild snatch elusive victory with a bewildering overtime goal, finally igniting their season after a chaotic, back-and-forth battle.

