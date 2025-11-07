(11-7-25) Wild Vs Islanders: Starting Goaltending Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (5-7-3) is on the road tonight to face the New York Islanders (6-5-2). Here is tonights projected goaltending matchup.

After making five consecutive starts and playing in yesterday's loss to Carolina, Filip Gustavsson will sit tonight.

Jesper Wallstedt is likely to get the start. He is 1-0-2 on the season with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage in ten games.

Wallstedt, 23, did not face the Islanders last year nor has he ever faced them in his career. He is 3-3-2 in his NHL career with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage.

The Islanders are playing the first of a back-to-back tonight. Head coach Patrick Roy confirmed to the Isles' media that David Rittich will start tonight. Ilya Sorokin will start on Saturday.

Rittich, 33, is 3-1-0 on the season in four games. He has a 3.01 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He did not play against the Wild last year with the Islanders.

Nonetheless, Rittich has had a lot of success against the Wild in his career. He is 5-0-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. He has one shutout as well in six career starts.

