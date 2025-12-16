(12-16-25) Wild Vs Capitals: Starting Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) return to the ice tonight to face the Washington Capitals (18-10-4).

Here is tonight's goalie matchup.

Filip Gustavsson will start again for the Wild. He is 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with two shutouts in 21 starts.

In a 5-1 loss to the Caps this year, Gustavsson stopped 40-of-45 in the loss. He will start again tonight.

Gustavsson, 27, is 3-2-0 with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in five career games against the Capitals. He has been on a roll recently though.

He is 6-1-1 in his last eight starts with a 1.84 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and one shutout.

It will be the Minnesota native Charlie Lindgren tonight in net for Washington. He is 5-3-1 on the year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

Logan Thompson started the game against the Wild earlier this year and stopped 14-of-15 shots.

Lindgren, 31, is a native of Lakeville. He is 0-4-1 with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage in five career starts vs. Minnesota.

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

