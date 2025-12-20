    • Powered by Roundtable

    (12-20-25) Wild Vs Oilers: Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Dec 20, 2025, 19:35
    Dylan Loucks
    Dec 20, 2025, 19:35
    Updated at: Dec 20, 2025, 19:35

    The Minnesota Wild is set to face the Edmonton Oilers for a day game. See the new offensive and defensive pairings ready for puck drop.

    ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild's (21-9-5) is back in action today against the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6) for a day game.

    Minnesota is 64-33-10 all-time against the Oilers and 33-17-3 on home ice. The Wild’s 64 wins and 31 road wins all-time against the Oilers are its most against any team and the Wild’s 33 victories at home are the second-most against any franchise (COL, 35).

    The Wild made a bunch of moves today that included eight players. A bunch of changes to say the least.

    Here our today's projected lines.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

    Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

    Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Vinnie Hinostroza

    Defense:

    Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

    Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

    Jake Middleton - David Jiricek

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Matt Kiersted, Tyler Pitlick.

    Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

    Oilers Projected Lines

    Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman 

    Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Matt Savoie 

    Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Henrique - Mattias Janmark 

    Max Jones - Trent Frederic - Quinn Hutson

    Defense:

    Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard 

    Darnell Nurse - Spencer Stastney 

    Riley Stillman - Ty Emberson

    Starting Goaltender: Calvin Pickard

    Scratched: Curtis Lazar, David Tomasek.

    Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), Tristan Jarry (lower-body).

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

    Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

    Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

    - 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

    - 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

    - Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver For Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi And More.

    - When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

    - 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.