(12-21-25) Wild Vs Avalanche: Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (22-9-5) is back in action tonight to face the Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7) for a huge matchup tonight.

Not much has changed tonight for the Wild who are on a second of a back-to-back.

Here are tonight's projected lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted, Tyler Pitlick.

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson - Ross Colton - Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Joel Kiviranta

Defense:

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Josh Manson - Brent Burns

Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski

Starting Goaltender: Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery).



How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

