(12-23-25) Wild Vs Predators: Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (22-10-5) is back in action tonight to host the Nashville Predators (15-16-4) for one last game before Christmas break.

Here are tonights starting goaltenders.

The Wild will continue the goaltending rotation tonight. After Jesper Wallstedt started in Minnesota's last game, Filip Gustavsson will get the nod tonight.

Gustavsson, 27, is 12-8-3 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with three shutouts.

Minnesota won the season-opening matchup between the two teams earlier. He stopped 32-of-34 shots in the 3-2 overtime win.

He is 5-2-1 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in eight starts vs. Nashville in his career.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has been hot recently. He is 5-0-0 in his last five starts, holding a 1.40 goals-against average, a .945 save percentage and one shutout. In 10 starts since Nov. 16, Gustavsson is 8-1-1 with 1.68 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and two shutouts.

Juuse Saros will start tonight for the Predators. He is 13-11-3 on the year with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 27 starts.

Justus Annunen started the Preds game against the Wild earlier this year.

Saros, 30, is 9-3-2 with a 2.30 goals-agains average, a .926 save percentage and two shutouts in 14 career starts against the Wild.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

'They Deserved The Win Today': Colorado’s Stars Set The Line

Colorado's superstars ignited their offense, proving unstoppable as Minnesota's stars couldn't match their game-changing brilliance.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver For Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi And More.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.