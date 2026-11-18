Minnesota Wild
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Nov 18, 2026 7:59 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 7:59 PM
Marcus and Nick Foligno teamed up with Wild head coach John Hynes for a hilarious Step Brothers-inspired video. Now, they're revealing what happened behind the scenes, including childhood bunk beds, plenty of retakes and a coach who still wants nothing to do with TikTok.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild have been having plenty of fun on the ice lately, but Marcus and Nick Foligno might have found a way to top it off the ice.
The two brothers recently teamed up with Wild head coach John Hynes for a hilarious video inspired by the 2008 comedy Step Brothers, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.
And as it turns out, getting their head coach to participate might have been just as entertaining as the finished product.
“Hynsie was great,” Marcus Foligno said. “Everyone was laughing because there’s no way you were in the same room as Hynsie and we were.”
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The timing of the video made things even funnier. Both Foligno brothers were injured when it was filmed, which had Marcus wondering what their head coach was thinking.
“So, we were both injured at the time, too, so we’re like Hynsie probably hates us. Why are you making him do this Stepbrothers skit?” Marcus said. “I’m glad we came back and made some wins and they were able to throw that video out there on a good note.”
Hynes, who is typically known for his serious demeanor behind the Wild bench, showed a completely different side of his personality.
And according to Marcus, keeping a straight face while watching his coach act wasn’t easy.
“Yeah a lot of takes in the office one. I had a tough time watching Hynsie do his thing,” Marcus said. “He did great. He did great. But it was on me. I see Hynsie as my coach. Now you’re looking at it as a skit for Saturday Night Live or something. So, it was funny.”
Hynes confirmed that filming the video wasn’t exactly a one-take operation.
“It takes about nine cuts to do that,” Hynes said.
But the Wild coach admitted he enjoyed the finished product, particularly the scenes involving the brothers building bunk beds.
“It was good. I actually laughed afterward when I saw. Not the part in the office but when they went back in and they were building the bunk beds, the racecar track and all that,” Hynes said. “I was like these guys are a couple of beauties.”
The Foligno Brothers Were Basically Real-Life Step Brothers
Perhaps the funniest part of the entire video is that the Foligno brothers didn’t have to look very far for inspiration.
They actually grew up sharing bunk beds.
“Yeah we had some when we were growing up. So we’re used to that,” Marcus said. “Nick was on top. I was on the bottom because I was the younger one. Definitely probably one that would fall off the top, too.”
Marcus even remembered the exact bunk bed they shared while growing up in Buffalo.
“So, we had one in Buffalo growing up. I’ll never forget. It was like that old-school metal one. It was like thin metal. It was for sure going to break one day.”
And their living arrangement lasted considerably longer than most people might expect.
“I think yeah we shared our room our whole life up until pretty much he got engaged,” Marcus said.
The brothers grew up in an Italian household where their mother had some pretty firm rules about moving out.
“Yeah, like summer time, we grew up in an Italian household so you weren’t really allowed to live with your girlfriend. You had to be engaged or married. That was my mom’s rule,” Marcus explained.
That occasionally resulted in some entertaining situations for Nick.
“Yeah, it was calling Nick at curfew call sometimes. It was funny but that’s why we’re so close.”
Now, years later, the two brothers are teammates in Minnesota, and that close relationship has carried over into the Wild locker room.
Building Bunk Beds and Breaking Character
Of course, one of the most memorable scenes from Step Brothers involves the construction of bunk beds.
Naturally, the Wild’s version included the Folignos attempting to build their own. But don’t expect either brother to start a furniture assembly business anytime soon.
When asked whether they actually built the bunk beds featured in the video, Marcus had a pretty simple answer.
“We did about 3 screws on it,” Marcus said. “Yeah and that’s probably why it fell apart at the end.”
While the brothers were having fun recreating scenes from the movie, Hynes was also getting a taste of something he typically tries to avoid from his daughters: social media.
The Wild coach revealed that people close to him (his daughters) were surprised he agreed to participate.
“They were mad because they always want to do TikToks. I’m like I’m not going on TikTok, social media,” Hynes said.
Then came the messages after the video was released.
“The first text I got was this is awesome. How did they get you to do it? I’m like it’s not TikTok.”
For Marcus, the experience was an opportunity to show a different side of the relationship between the players and their coach.
“I think we see Hynsie’s intense side a little bit on the bench. Now we get to make him laugh,” Marcus said. “I think with us he probably thinks we’re the biggest knuckleheads in the league so it’s been fun.”
The Foligno brothers have spent their lives sharing just about everything, from childhood bedrooms and bunk beds to NHL locker rooms.
Now they can add starring in a Step Brothers parody with their head coach to the list.
And while Hynes might not be ready to launch a TikTok career anytime soon, the Folignos have at least proven they can get their coach to loosen up for the cameras.
Even if it takes nine takes.
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