After A Great NHL Debut, Wild Send Carson Lambos Down To Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild's (21-9-5) is back in action today against the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6) for a day game.

Minnesota made a few moves on Friday.

Carson Lambos, who had a great NHL Debut, has now been sent to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Five injured Wild players were back in Minnesota skating when the Wild played on Thursday. Jake Middleton, Mats Zuccarello, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jonas Brodin and Marcus Johansson were all on the ice.

With Lambos being sent down, it's clear one of Brodin or Middleton will be back.

