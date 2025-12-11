An Injured Minnesota Team Looks To Stop Stars' Historical Dominance Tonight

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) is back home to face the Dallas Stars (21-5-5). The Wild were on the ice on Thursday morning for a skate.

The Wild will be without forwards Marco Rossi, Marcus Foligno, Mats Zuccarello and Vinnie Hinostroza tonight and defenseman Jake Middleton. All five of them are on the injured reserve.

It hasn't been a good run for the Wild recently against the Stars.

Per NHLStats, the Stars have recorded a point in 15 straight games against the Wild dating back to the 2021-22 season, which is their longest active point streak against a single opponent.

The only teams they have had a longer run against in franchise history are the Kings (22 GP from 1995-96 to 1999-00 & 21 GP from 1969-70 to 1973-74) and Red Wings (17 GP from 1981-82 to 1983-84).

Dallas is 10-0-5 in its last ten games against the Wild and have outscored them 62-34 in that span. The last time the Wild beat the Stars in regulation was Nov. 18, 2021 when Victor Rask recorded three points.

Kirill Kaprizov had one goal and three assists that game, Zuccarello and one goal and two assists and Alex Goligoski had one goal and two assists. Anton Khudobin started that game for Dallas. Cam Talbot for Minnesota.

Leaders:

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 31 points (20-11=31) in 37 career games against Dallas, Zuccarello owns 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games, Jared Spurgeon owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 48 contests, Ryan Hartman (8-8=16 in 35 matches) and Kaprizov (8-8=16 in 11 games) each own 16 points.

Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 52 points (20-32=52) in 46 career games against Minnesota, Jamie Benn has 50 points (20-39=50) in 59 games, Mikko Rantanen owns 42 points (16-26=42) in 40 games and Matt Duchene has 41 points (14-27=41) in 60 career games.

Goalie Stats:

Filip Gustavsson is 5-4-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .937 SV% in nine starts, Jesper Wallstedt is 0-1-0 with a 7.00 GAA and a .794 SV% in one start.

Jake Oettinger is 8-0-3 with a 2.19 GAA, .926 SV% and one shutout in 13 career games (12 starts) against Minnesota and Casey DeSmith is 5-1-1 with a 2.53 GAA, .915 SV% and one shutout in seven starts.

Connections:

Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas.

Zuccarello recorded one goal and three points in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)

Wild forward Tyler Pitlick registered 39 points (2-17=39) in 127 games across two seasons (2017-19) with Dallas.

Oettinger is from Lakeville, Minnesota.

Dallas forward Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23).

BetMGM Lines: Stars vs. Wild

Moneyline: Stars -145 | Wild +118

Puck Line: Stars -1.5 | Wild +1.5

Over/Under (Total Goals): Over 6 | Under 6

