'I Would Anticipate That Moving Forward': Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson, Wallstedt

ST. PAUL, Minn - After signing a five-year extension worth $34 million ($6.8m AAV), Filip Gustavsson was deemed the starting goaltender for the Wild heading into the 2025-26 season.

After the retirement of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and a rookie backup, Gustavsson was projected to get close to 60 or more games this season.

No one predicted this elite goaltending by Jesper Wallstedt but it is now becoming legit and not just a flash in the pan.

On Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wallstedt carried a shutout streak into the game of 141:09. His streak ended in the second period when Jackson Blake scored on a deflection that was going wide.

His shutout streak ended at 175:12.

After the shootout win, Wallstedt improved to 5-0-2 with a 2.20 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and two shutouts. He is currently second in the NHL in save percentage, first in shutouts and ranks fourth in goals-against average. His 42 saves against the Hurricanes set a new career-high and is tied for the second most by a rookie in Wild history.

The Wild have been going with Wallstedt a lot recently. Minnesota has played nine games in November so far and Wallstedt has started four of them. He is 4-0-0 in those games with a 1.22 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage.

Gustavsson is 3-1-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Both of them have been so good it is hard to tell if the Wild will keep going with just one guy or maybe consider a rotation.

“It makes both goalies compete and both goalies get better from it I think," Wallstedt said on what is working between him and Gustavsson. "I think if both want to play as much as possible and kind of make the other one play a little less, I think that’s a healthy competition and obviously I know my role a little more coming into this year. I’m maybe more accepting to that. But at the same time, I want to push Gus and we’re having so much fun in practice, pushing each other and getting better. So, why wouldn’t we do that?”

After the game, Wild head coach John Hynes admitted it would be smart to consider a goalie rotation. He said there could be times during the year where one guy gets consecutive starts but as of now, the Wild are going to rotate the two.

"Right now, the way both guys are playing for sure. That’s what we’ve done for the last few games. I would anticipate that moving forward," Hynes said on a goalie rotation. "It’s the same thing, right. You play Friday in Pitt, then you travel and you play Sunday at 3. So even when you look at those things, it’s a grind for one guy to go through it. I think there might be opportunities and stretches in the season where you possibly could ride one guy a little bit more than the other. But the way our two guys are playing and competing, it looks like a good recipe right now."

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

'I Thought He Held The Fort For Us': Behind Rookie Jesper Wallstedt's Shutout Streak

Rookie Jesper Wallstedt rewrites team history with an epic shutout streak, defying expectations with remarkable saves. Discover the numbers behind his dominant performance.

- Wild's Rookie Center Gets First Huge Opportunity: First-Line Center.

- The Wild’s Wall: How Defense, Grit and Buy-In Turned Minnesota Into A November Powerhouse.

- ‘It Made Him Stronger’: Hynes Highlights Wallstedt’s Growth As Rookie Makes History.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.