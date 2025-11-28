Kirill Kaprizov Sets Minnesota Wild Franchise Record For Most Home Goals

ST. PAUL, Minn - The two hottest teams in the NHL met on Friday for a huge game. The Minnesota Wild (13-7-4) entered the game with six-straight wins. The Colorado Avalanche (17-1-5) entered the game with ten-straight wins and points in 14-straight.

Nathan MacKinnon, the NHL's league leader in goals and points, got the Avalanche on the board first when Kirill Kaprizov got his pocket picked in the defensive zone by Artturi Lehkonen.

Kaprizov, 28, was not going to let that be the only time his name was mentioned in the game. He came out guns a blazing in the second period and scored two huge goals for Minnesota.

His first goal was the 15th of the season for the forward and his 200th career goal. It was also his 114th career home goal for the Wild which set a franchise record.

Mikko Koivu had the Wild record with 113 goals scored at home. Kaprizov broke it in just his 344th career game.

