Bobby Brink Ready To 'Earn' Bigger Role, Future Contract With Wild

The Minnetonka native embraces a high-stakes, one-year gamble, leveraging a vacant lineup and a clean bill of health to solidify his future with his hometown team.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Bobby Brink had a decision to make this offseason.
After joining the Minnesota Wild last season and getting his first taste of playoff hockey, the Minnetonka, Minn., native had the opportunity to remain with his hometown team.
He took it — even if it meant betting on himself with a one-year contract.
“It’s my home state,” Brink said. “Dream to be player for the Wild and an opportunity like this doesn’t always come around, so I just wanted to stay home and try to earn the opportunity and earn ice time and earn future contracts, sort of deal.”
Brink acknowledged that going through the contract process wasn’t necessarily enjoyable.
“I’d say a lot of times it’s not super fun having to go through contract stuff,” Brink said. “I think that’s why a lot of times guys sign long-term contracts. So, yeah, it’s a hard business. It’s a business for sure, and teams are up against caps and they’re planning for futures, so it’s not an easy deal.”
Instead of securing a long-term deal or wanting to go somewhere that would offer a long-term deal, Brink will have another opportunity to establish his value this season.
“It’s up to me,” he said. “It’s a one-year contract, so it’s kind of betting on yourself and hopefully playing well.”
There should be opportunity for him to do exactly that.
Minnesota lost several veteran wingers during the offseason, opening spots throughout the lineup and potentially creating an opportunity for Brink to take on a larger role.
Despite that, Brink isn’t getting too far ahead of himself, though.
“Obviously there’s a lot of opportunity on this team,” he said. “There’s a couple great players that left and had great careers in this league, and so there’s opportunities, but I don’t get to choose the role that I’m put in.
“So I’m not really gonna worry about that. I’m just gonna try to go out every day and put my best foot forward.”
A full training camp with the Wild could help.
Brink joined Minnesota during last season and was forced to adjust to a new team and coaching staff on the fly. Now, he has an entire camp to build chemistry and establish habits before the regular season begins.
He was healthy scratched at times during the season and playoffs so starting fresh can only help his cause.
“Having a training camp with a team and a coach is always huge,” Brink said. “You play so much and the turnaround’s so quick that you don’t always have time to really kind of just staple in some habits, and that’s what you kind of get to do during training camp.
“So it’s big to have a camp with a coach and a new team.”
Brink felt he played well after joining Minnesota last season, although his stint wasn’t without adversity. A shoulder injury interrupted his early momentum after the move and forced him out of the lineup.
“It’s never good to get injured, right when you join a new team,” Brink said. “It was tough not being able to play and having to sit out and watch, and especially kind of finding some chemistry with linemates and scoring right away there, and then getting hurt.”
That issue is now behind him.
“I’m all good now, feeling 100 percent and had a good offseason, so ready to go,” Brink said.
He also got his first taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, an experience he believes capped off a productive first year with the Wild.
“I thought I played well,” Brink said. “For every guy, there’s ups and downs. I think there was ups and downs for me as well, and I mean we had a great team and could have easily made a deeper run than we did, but it was a great experience. First time in the playoffs, new team, so it was a good year.”
Now comes the next step.
Brink left Minnesota when he was around 16 years old to continue his hockey career. Years later, he’s back home, surrounded by family and friends and playing for the team he grew up wanting to represent.
“I haven’t been home in a while,” Brink said. “I think I left when I was like 16, so having the opportunity to be back here in my home state around family and friends was very attractive for me.”
For Brink, the opportunity is there. The contract is short. And what comes next is largely in his hands. He’s betting on himself and thats a gamble he is willing to take.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.