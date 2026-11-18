Minnesota Wild
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Nov 18, 2026 3:00 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 3:00 PM
Brock Faber has recorded a goal and an assist in his first two games back with the Minnesota Wild, but the defenseman believes he still has plenty of room for improvement. His teammates and head coach see things differently.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brock Faber has wasted little time making an impact since returning to the Minnesota Wild lineup. But despite recording a goal and an assist in his first two games back, the 24-year-old defenseman isn't entirely satisfied with his performance.
Faber, who recently returned after suffering a skull fracture, scored in his first home game back Tuesday night, giving the Wild an early spark in front of an energized crowd.
The Minnesota native received a roaring ovation when his name was announced in the starting lineup and an even louder reaction when he scored.
"Yeah, you definitely feel the love, right?" Faber said. "Ever since it began, you find a level of gratitude just knowing how many people care about you and want you to be back, want you to be healthy. It feels really good, and I appreciate it a lot, a lot more than they know, for sure."
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His goal came on a play that started with Kirill Kaprizov before Joel Eriksson Ek found Faber near the crease.
"I thought Kirill was going to drop it to me, and I was going to be breaking in there," Faber said. "But obviously, he knows best. It was a great play to Ekky, and then Ekky, fantastic play to me. All I had to do was get a stick on it."
While the offensive production has been encouraging, Faber was much more focused on his defensive performance following the game.
"I felt fine. I think there's still a lot of improvement," Faber said. "I think the first game definitely went my way a lot more in the sense of the minutes that I played were a lot less in the D-zone. Tonight I was a lot more in the D-zone and definitely wasn't up to speed on where I need to be. So there's a lot of improvement needed to be done."
Faber acknowledged that Wild Associate Head Coach Jack Capuano helped ease him back into the lineup by taking on some of the more difficult defensive responsibilities.
"I think Cappy kind of tried to shelter what I was playing against and the situations I was going out there in, first game back," Faber said. "And even tonight, still a little bit, he did that as well. I think for me, there's a reason for it. [I was] playing in the D-zone tonight, and I got scored on basically all three times. So, like I said, a lot of improvement needed to be done."
However, Wild head coach John Hynes wasn't nearly as concerned about Faber's defensive play.
"No," Hynes said when asked whether there were major things Faber needed to correct. "I think there were a couple of just quick reads that happen."
Hynes explained that certain defensive situations are difficult to replicate in practice, particularly for a player returning from an extended absence.
"They're reads that you can't replicate them in practice. When you've been out so long and all of a sudden you get in a situation where you're hemmed in and you gotta make some certain reads," Hynes said. "But I'd say part of his game, that'll be better in Calgary."
Faber's self-criticism also came as no surprise to teammate Matt Boldy, who believes that mentality is part of what makes the defenseman so effective.
"I think he's come back and he's played awesome," Boldy said. "He might have different thoughts of himself, which I think makes him as good as he is."
Boldy added that Faber's best hockey may still be ahead of him as he continues getting comfortable. Which is what Quinn Hughes also said the other day.
"He's obviously been out for a while, so once he finds it, I think he's been, like I said, great. So once he thinks he finds it, I think it's going to be pretty fun to watch him get going."
The fact the Wild were able to go 14-3-4 without Faber speaks to the depth on the team. And as Faber said postgame, they have the best defensive corps in the league.
"When our D corps is going, when I get to where I need to be shortly here, I think the way the other guys are playing, it's going to be dangerous," Faber said. "And we have, in my opinion, the best D corps in the league."
Two games into his return, Faber has already made his presence felt offensively. And while those around him are pleased with what they've seen, it's clear the defenseman is holding himself to an even higher standard.
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