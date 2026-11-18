"I think Cappy kind of tried to shelter what I was playing against and the situations I was going out there in, first game back," Faber said. "And even tonight, still a little bit, he did that as well. I think for me, there's a reason for it. [I was] playing in the D-zone tonight, and I got scored on basically all three times. So, like I said, a lot of improvement needed to be done."