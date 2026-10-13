Calvin Pickard's Patience And Prepration Set To Pay Off In Wild Debut Against Jets

Minnesota Wild
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Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Oct 13, 2026 3:00 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 3:00 PM
After weeks of relentless extra work behind the scenes, the veteran netminder finally gets his chance to prove his competitive fire can stabilize the Wild's defensive rotation.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — While the Minnesota Wild have opened their season with Jesper Wallstedt handling the workload in net, Calvin Pickard has been doing everything possible to make sure he’s ready when his number is called.
That opportunity will finally arrive Tuesday night in Winnipeg.
Pickard is set to make his Wild debut against the Winnipeg Jets, nearly two weeks after Minnesota opened its regular season in Nashville.
For a veteran goaltender who has spent much of his career navigating the unpredictable nature of the position, waiting for an opportunity is nothing new. But that hasn’t stopped Pickard from putting in the work behind the scenes.
Wild head coach John Hynes has taken notice.
“Extremely competitive guy and a hard worker,” Hynes said of Pickard. “His teammates love him and he’s put a lot of work in through training camp.”
Hynes pointed to a recent example during Minnesota’s road trip to Florida. With the team operating on a lighter schedule and players given the opportunity to stay off the ice, Pickard chose to get additional work in with goaltending coach Frédéric Chabot.
“He went over with Freddy, and he wanted to work,” Hynes said. “So he’s prepared himself to play, and you know we’re looking forward to having him in the net.”
It’s a small detail, but one that illustrates the approach Pickard has taken since joining Minnesota.
With Wallstedt getting the starts early in the season, Pickard has had to find other ways to stay sharp. Rather than simply waiting for game action, the veteran has treated each practice as an opportunity to prepare for his eventual debut.
“Yeah for sure, but I’ve been through it before. Nothing new for me,” Pickard said when asked about the challenge of going without game repetitions. “Practice has been really big for me and I’ve done a lot of good work with Freddy and Wally. Lot of good reps in practice and I’m excited to get out there.”
For Pickard, the key isn’t necessarily trying to replicate the intensity of a game during practice. It’s making sure his fundamentals, positioning and compete level are where they need to be when the puck drops.
Throughout his career, Pickard has relied on his competitiveness to overcome challenges and establish himself at the NHL level.
And while his technical game has evolved, he believes that competitive foundation remains essential to his success.
“My battle level has always got to be high for me to have success,” Pickard said. “My techniques have definitely taken a lot of steps forward over the years, but you know, I want to go out there and do my job. Not chase anything and just play my part and let the chips fall where they may.”
That mentality could serve him well in Minnesota.
The Wild have long emphasized defensive responsibility, structure and limiting quality scoring opportunities. For a goaltender entering a new organization, having that foundation in front of him can make the transition considerably easier.
Pickard has experienced Minnesota’s defensive identity from the opposing crease over the years. Now, he’ll get his first opportunity to benefit from it.
“Structure is huge,” Pickard said. “Playing against the Wild over the years a big calling card is their defensive play and it’s been nice to see it firsthand. It’s a treat for me to be a part of this group so I’m definitely excited to get out there.”
A Familiar Setting For His Wild Debut
While Tuesday will mark Pickard’s first regular-season appearance in a Wild sweater, the surroundings will be anything but unfamiliar.
Pickard, a native of Moncton, New Brunswick, has family connections to Winnipeg and considers the city home.
It’s a place where he’s played numerous times throughout his NHL career, making it a fitting destination for his first start with Minnesota.
“Honestly I think my last start I had in the league was playing in there last year,” Pickard said. “It’s home for me, you know, always got family there. Definitely played a lot of games there over the years so nothing new for me.”
The matchup could also feature another familiar face at the opposite end of the ice.
Pickard mentioned the possibility of facing Stuart Skinner, his former goaltending partner with the Edmonton Oilers.
“They got some good weapons and I’ll probably be playing against my former goalie partner in Edmonton as well,” Pickard said.
But for Pickard, the focus remains on his own preparation and the opportunity directly in front of him.
After two weeks of practices, extra sessions and waiting patiently for his chance, the veteran finally gets to show what he can bring to the Wild.
And if his preparation is any indication, Pickard has no intention of letting that opportunity catch him off guard.
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