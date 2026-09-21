Carson Lambos Facing Pivotal Wild Training Camp: 'I Want A Lot More'

With waiver pressure looming, the former first-round pick must transition from prospect to pro by blending physical defensive maturity with the assertive playmaking needed to secure his roster spot.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Carson Lambos isn't one of the youngest players at Minnesota Wild training camp anymore.
The 23-year-old defenseman has spent the last two seasons developing in Iowa, made his NHL debut last season and has now reached a different stage of his career. He wants to establish himself as an NHL player.
And Lambos knows this is an important camp to show he is ready for more.
"I'm definitely not in that group of super young players anymore," Lambos said. "So, I think I can be more assertive with my game, make more plays, and yeah, really make an impact out there."
There is another wrinkle this time around. Lambos, Minnesota's first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2021 NHL Draft, would need to clear waivers to be assigned to Iowa.
That gives the Wild a decision to make, but coach John Hynes was specific about what he wants to see from Lambos as he attempts to prove he belongs at the NHL level.
"I think Lambo is a very good skater. He's very competitive. I think he defends well," Hynes said. "I think it's the puck play, just making sure that he goes back. He's efficient with his puck movement, efficient with the puck play, good decisions with the puck."
Hynes said he wants to see Lambos' skating become a factor, along with physicality, defending and particularly his puck movement.
Those areas align with how Lambos evaluates his own game.
"There's feedback, and then there's like a self-analysis as well," Lambos said. "And I just think I got to make a bigger impact in different ways, whether that's physically, but also when I get the puck offensively, trying not to let the play die on my stick, or getting up the ice and supporting that way.
"Keeping close gaps, and just being, you know, I've said it a few times here, but like assertive is a big word for me, just trying to do that."
The word assertive came up repeatedly when Lambos described the player he wants to become.
His role in Iowa has expanded significantly over the past two seasons. Lambos has played heavy minutes, faced opponents' top lines and received difficult defensive-zone assignments. He believes those responsibilities have helped mature a game that was once built heavily around his skating and offensive ability.
"Playing lots of minutes, facing top lines, a lot of D zone draws, that kind of thing, I think it matured my game a little bit," Lambos said. "Just trying to be more assertive. Winning battles, killing plays, and being someone that is leading in all facets of the game."
But Lambos doesn't believe becoming a more dependable defensive player means the offensive part of his game has disappeared.
"I don't think that's something I've lost," Lambos said. "There's a lot of times where you've been defending a lot, and that's just something you're forced to do. I don't think it's something I've lost. I haven't died or quit on that part of my game, and I think I'm looking to grow it here at the pro level a little bit."
Lambos finally got his first taste of the NHL last season, appearing in one game for Minnesota.
It was an important milestone, but not one he spent the summer celebrating.
"It was definitely a great experience to have, but at the end of the day, it's one game, and I want a lot more than that," Lambos said. "The mentality and mindset stays the same regardless of how much I do or don't play. I think I'm still just trying to strive to get to this level on a full-time basis."
That's the opportunity in front of him now.
With a shorter training camp and fewer preseason opportunities, Lambos knows there isn't much time to slowly work his way into form. Each practice and preseason appearance carries additional importance.
"It's more about the mentality going into every game, like not wasting a day, and every game is so huge," Lambos said. "I'm just trying to really do whatever I can, and at the same time not doing too much.
"I think just sticking within my game and what I know I'm good at, but also trying to drive the play a little bit and being a prominent force out there."
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