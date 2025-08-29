Current Minnesota Wild players have been getting talked about a lot recently by National Media. On Thursday the NHL Network talked about their Top 25 Players Born in This Quarter Century.

Matt Boldy and Brock Faber both made the list.

Former Wild forward Pat Maroon talked about Faber on the panel and gave him some high praise.

"One thing about Brock Faber that is really impressive is his defensive side of the game," Maroon said. "He has a great stick and is a mean kind of defenseman. He isn't the tallest guy but he finds ways to get in there.

"I want to see more of the offensive side of him. I think he has in his bag, he can find ways to get 50, 60 points in the NHL. We know he can play defense, we know he's a good skater, can breakout pucks on his own... I'd like to see more offense out of him."

Faber, 23, bursted onto the scene during his rookie season when he recorded eight goals, 39 assists and 47 points in 82 games. He finished second in Calder Trophy voting behind Connor Bedard for the NHL's top rookie.

His second season, Faber earned more responsibility and averaged 25:32 of ice time. That put him fourth in the NHL in time on ice.

The 6-foot-1 defender recorded ten goals, 19 assists and 29 points in 78 games for the Wild during the 2025-26 season. Faber even said after the season he felt there were times during the season when he was not playing good enough and wants to be better next season.

"I grew in experience. This year, I felt like I was leaned a little bit more heavily minutes-wise on the defensive side of things," Faber said after the season. "There's always highs and lows of a season. I thought there was times where I felt like I was really taking a step and growing from where I was last year. And then there was times where I felt like I wasn't playing good enough.

"This year felt like it was a huge growing experience for me, like, what it takes just to make it to the playoffs, and then we could be playing for a whole other month going forward, and that's something that I feel like I take pride in, you know, taking good care of my body, but I can always take another step to make more of an impact. And, yeah, I don't think it was my best year. I thought there's definitely positives that can come from it. But also I thought I had some, … I felt like I was good enough at times, and not good enough at times."

We will see what Faber has in store for his third season in the NHL.

