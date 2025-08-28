The Minnesota Wild drafted five players for the 2020 NHL Draft. Marco Rossi, who was taken ninth overall, is the only player still with the team.

Daemon Hunt was taken in the third round of that draft with pick No. 65. He played 13 NHL games with the Wild and 125 in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Iowa Wild.

He was eventually traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with a first round pick in the 2025, a third and fourth round picks in 2026 and a second round pick in 2027 for defenseman David Jiricek.

Hunt, 23, recorded two goals and 14 points in 48 AHL games for the Cleveland Monsters during the 2024-25 season. He has now signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Blue Jackets for the 2025-26 season.

