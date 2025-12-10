Former Wild Defenseman Joins Nicklas Lidstrom In Rare 40-Year-Old Milestone

The former Minnesota Wild defenseman just achieved a rare milestone in a game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Brent Burns recorded an assist on Brock Nelson's goal in the first period of the game that the Preds ended up winning in a shootout.

Burns, 40, picked up his 11th assist of the year and his 15th point in his 30th game of the season.

He became the second 40-year-old defenseman in NHL history with at least 15 points through his first 30 games of a season (age based at start of season).

Nicklas Lidstrom had 26 points in 2010-11 and 21 points in 2011-12. No other defenseman has reached this feat.

Burns was the 20th overall pick by the Wild in the 2003 NHL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Wild before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks.

In his seven seasons with Minnesota, Burns recorded 55 goals, 128 assists and 183 points in 453 games.

