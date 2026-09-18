Former Wild Goaltender Signs One-Year Deal With Columbus

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports.
Sep 18, 2026 4:34 PM
Former Minnesota Wild netminder Cam Talbot joins the Blue Jackets on a one-year deal, providing immediate crease stability as Elvis Merzlikins is sidelined to start the season.
Minnesota Wild•Detroit Red Wings•Edmonton Oilers•New York Rangers•Calgary Flames•Columbus Blue Jackets
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