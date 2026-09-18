Logo
Minnesota WildMinnesota Wild

Former Wild Goaltender Signs One-Year Deal With Columbus

DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dylan Loucks
Partner
Sep 18, 2026 4:34 PM

Former Minnesota Wild netminder Cam Talbot joins the Blue Jackets on a one-year deal, providing immediate crease stability as Elvis Merzlikins is sidelined to start the season.

After spending last season with the Detroit Red Wings, Cam Talbot has signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The former Wild netminder enters Columbus as the team's backup to Jet Greaves. With Elvis Merzlikins failing his physical and out to start the year, Talbot will be the Blue Jackets backup.

More Videos

Talbot, 39, is 278-204-53 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and 33 shutouts in 567 regular-season games (533 starts) for the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Red Wings.

In 82 games with the Wild from 2020-21 to 2021-22, Talbot posted a 51-20-9 record, a .913 save percentage, a 2.71 goals-against average, and five shutouts.

He is 16-18 with a 2.75 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts in 36 Stanley Cup Playoff games (34 starts).

See more of The Hockey News on Google — Save us as Preferred Source

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Minnesota WildDetroit Red WingsEdmonton OilersNew York RangersCalgary FlamesColumbus Blue Jackets
Latest News
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy