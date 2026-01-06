Former Wild Prospect Placed On Waivers

The former Minnesota Wild forward prospect was placed on waivers on Tuesday by the Anaheim Ducks.

He had never played for the Wild and was traded by the team to the Ducks in a deal that brought defenseman John Klingberg in 2023.

Nikita Nesterenko was selected in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and played three years of college hockey with Boston College.

In 93 career NCAA games he collected 26 goals, 47 assists and 73 points with a +20 rating.

Nesterenko, 24, has one goal and nine points in 27 games with Anaheim. He has seven goals, ten assists and 17 points in 59 career NHL games across four seasons.

