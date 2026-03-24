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Gophers Hire St. Cloud State’s Brett Larson As Next Head Coach

Dylan Loucks
6h
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Dylan Loucks
6h
Updated at Mar 24, 2026, 15:04
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A familiar face returns to lead the Gophers. St. Cloud State's proven winner arrives, bringing championship experience and deep state ties.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — When Minnesota Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle said the program would conduct a “nationwide search” for its next head coach, it left the door open to anything.

The answer, it turns out, was about 75 minutes up Interstate 94.

Minnesota officially hired St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson to replace Bob Motzko, turning to a familiar name with deep ties to the state and a proven track record at the college level.

Larson, 53, arrives after spending the past seven seasons at St. Cloud State, where he compiled a record of 153-116-23 and guided the Huskies to one of the most successful stretches in program history.

His tenure was highlighted by a trip to the 2021 NCAA National Championship game, along with multiple NCAA tournament appearances and consistent finishes near the top of the NCHC.

“I am excited for Brett to lead our men’s hockey program and look forward to welcoming him, his wife Kelly, and their children, Lane and Calla, to Minnesota,” said Coyle in the press release. “Brett brings extensive coaching experience at both the collegiate and international levels, and throughout the process, it became clear that he possesses the leadership, vision, and drive to guide our program. He understands the responsibility that comes with this job and our expectation to compete at the highest level.”

More than just wins, Larson built St. Cloud into a program known for structure, development, and defensive detail — traits that should translate well inside a Gophers program that expects to contend annually.

Still, the optics are hard to ignore.

After signaling a wide-ranging search, Minnesota ultimately stayed in its own backyard, hiring a coach already deeply familiar with the state’s recruiting pipelines, style of play, and expectations that come with leading one of college hockey’s premier programs.

In many ways, it’s a safe hire. But it’s also one that makes sense. Larson replaced Motzko when Motzko left St. Cloud to coach the Gophers. Now he replaces Motzko again.

He now steps into a role that carries both opportunity and pressure, replacing Motzko, who helped keep Minnesota among the national contenders during his tenure.

The search may not have stretched far geographically. But for Minnesota, the belief is they found the right fit anyway.

Eight seasons conclude as the Gophers seek a new leader. Despite top talent and past success, a disappointing season prompts a coaching change.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Minnesota Head Coach Bob Motzko Fired After Eight SeasonsEight seasons conclude as the Gophers seek a new leader. Despite top talent and past success, a disappointing season prompts a coaching change.
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