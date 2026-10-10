'He's A Very Special Person': Matt Dumba Announces NHL Retirement, Finds His Way Back Home To Minnesota

Minnesota Wild
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Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports.
Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports.
Oct 10, 2026 1:21 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 1:21 PM
The King Clancy winner hangs up his skates after 748 games, trading his nomadic final seasons for a permanent return to the community where he became a cornerstone.
After 13 seasons in the NHL, former Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has officially announced his retirement from professional hockey.
Dumba, 32, announced his retirement Friday, bringing an end to a career that included 748 NHL games with the Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins.
While his playing career took him to several different cities over the past few seasons, Minnesota has always held a special place in Dumba's life. Now, with his playing days behind him, the former Wild defenseman has returned to the place where it all began.
For Wild captain Jared Spurgeon, having his longtime friend and former teammate back in Minnesota means a lot.
"Yeah, we're still very close right now," Spurgeon said. "I still remember the first road trips rooming with him. We've had a great friendship from the day he walked in here. So to see him up there and living here and putting his roots back here is awesome."
Dumba spent the first 10 seasons of his NHL career with Minnesota, appearing in 598 games and recording 79 goals and 157 assists for 236 points. During that stretch, he became a familiar presence on the Wild's blue line, helping the organization reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight times.
During those eight years in the playoffs, Dumba recorded five goals, ten assists, 15 points, 73 blocked shots and 104 hits in 49 games.
But Dumba's impact in Minnesota extended well beyond what he accomplished on the ice.
During the 2019-20 season, Dumba received the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and makes a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.
His connection to Minnesota has remained strong even after leaving the organization following the 2022-23 season.
Dumba returned to Grand Casino Arena earlier this month to deliver the ceremonial "Let's Play Hockey" call ahead of the Wild's home opener against the Boston Bruins.
For Spurgeon, seeing his former teammate back in a Wild jersey was a reminder of the years they spent together.
"We see him outside the rink a lot as well, but see him back in that jersey it feels right," Spurgeon said.
The two defensemen spent a decade together in Minnesota, developing a friendship that has continued long after their time as teammates ended.
Now, with Dumba settling back into Minnesota, Spurgeon and other members of the organization will have more opportunities to see him away from the rink.
And although Dumba's NHL career has officially come to a close, Spurgeon believes the next chapter of his life will be just as meaningful because of the person he is.
"Yeah, for sure," Spurgeon said when asked about Dumba's next chapter. "I think you can see just the energy he has, and just the joy he brings people around him. He's a very special person."
Nov 27, 2018; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) celebrates his goal with forward Nino Niederreiter (22), defenseman Matt Dumba (24), and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) in the second period against Phoenix Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports.
Dumba finishes his NHL career with 85 goals, 176 assists and 261 points in 748 regular-season games.
The numbers tell the story of a lengthy NHL career, but in Minnesota, his legacy stretches beyond goals, assists and games played.
For 10 seasons, Dumba was part of the Wild's identity, both on the ice and in the community. And while he may no longer be wearing a Wild jersey on game nights, his connection to the organization and the people inside it remains.
After stops in Arizona, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Pittsburgh, Dumba's hockey career has come full circle.
He's back home in Minnesota.
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