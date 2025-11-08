'Him And Kirill Are So Fun To Watch': Kaprizov, Zuccarello Connect On Gorgeous Goal Against Islanders

The Minnesota Wild welcomed back Mats Zuccarello from the injured reserve on Friday. He had missed the first 15 games with a lower-body injury.

Zuccarello, 38, is fifth all-time in assists in Wild franchise history. He and Kirill Kaprizov are known for their chemistry and being best friends on and off the ice.

On Friday he and Kaprizov connected on a gorgeous goal.

“I knew exactly where it was going,” Wild coach John Hynes said to the traveling media. "How it happens that quick and the execution is impressive."

It is incredible to think how they just find each other all the time. Especially at this high of a level to constantly know where each other are always.

The two of them have factored on the same goal 180 times since Kaprizov debuted at the start of the 2020-21 season. During that span, only six player combinations have combined for more NHL goals.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid: 294

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen: 228

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews: 215

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point: 210

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar: 205

Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson: 181

“Him and Kirill are so fun to watch,” Brock Faber said to the media after the win. “The way they find each other is something I’ve never seen before. It’s fun to have those two back. Kirill is definitely smiling a little more.”

Nonetheless, it is a huge boost for the Wild to get Zuccarello back into the lineup and to have him with Kaprizov.

