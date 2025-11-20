'I Thought He Held The Fort For Us': Behind Rookie Jesper Wallstedt's Shutout Streak

ST. PAUL, Minn - Based on previous stats and numbers with goaltender Jesper Wallstedt it is likely safe to say no one really envisioned the rookie to be this good out the gate.

On Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wallstedt carried a shutout streak into the game of 141:09. His streak ended in the second period when Jackson Blake scored the first of two on the night.

His streak ended at 175:12. Here are some numbers behind the streak.

- It was the longest streak by a rookie in team history and 4th longest overall.

- It was the longest shutout streak by NHL rookie since 2015 (John Gibson, 184:30).

- He made 95 consecutive saves which is 3rd most in team history.

- His home shutout streak of 154:03 is the 4th longest in team history.

“Yeah, it was pretty good. I kind of told myself maybe it was for the better that streak ended. Just don’t think about it," Wallstedt said after the game. "I actually heard a very inspirational quote about this I saw on TikTok last night. I think it was, if there were no goals scored in hockey, no one would play it. That kind of made me think a little bit yesterday, like, OK, there's supposed to be goals in hockey. That makes my job to not make them happen. But, yeah, it was a good game. It was fun. Nice to get the win.”

After the shootout win, Wallstedt improved to 5-0-2 with a 2.20 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and two shutouts. He leads the NHL in save percentage and shutouts and ranks third in goals-against average. His 42 saves tonight sets a new career-high and is tied for the second most by a rookie in Wild history.

